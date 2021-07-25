Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,217 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $625.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $631.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,863,265 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

