Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303,024 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BW opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.82 million, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

