Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €42.20 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.12 ($53.08).

Shares of DBAN stock opened at €36.60 ($43.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $688.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €34.64. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a one year high of €39.34 ($46.29).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

