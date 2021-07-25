AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report sales of $7.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the highest is $8.60 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 934.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $55.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.01 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

AVEO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,456. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

