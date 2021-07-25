Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $195.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 96.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

