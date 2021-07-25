AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 105.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AZO opened at $1,632.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,477.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,632.81. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

