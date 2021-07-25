Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.60 ($87.76).

NDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €84.02 ($98.85) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a fifty-two week high of €87.14 ($102.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

