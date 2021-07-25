Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $946.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will report sales of $946.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $950.00 million and the lowest is $943.80 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $825.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $65.63. 240,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.36. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.