Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Athersys by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 575.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.50 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $339.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

