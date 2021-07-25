Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 1,938 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $54,302.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

Shares of AC stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $826.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

AC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.