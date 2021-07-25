Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97. The stock has a market cap of $546.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.14.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

