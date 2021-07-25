ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Raised to Hold at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 3.60.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

