ASML’s (ASML) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.00.

ASML stock opened at $748.14 on Thursday. ASML has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $756.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $684.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

