ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €720.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €598.27 ($703.85).

