Ashland Global (ASH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

