ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.