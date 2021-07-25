ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after buying an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,931,000.

VTEB stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29.

