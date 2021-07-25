Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $926,000 Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Gogo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,055,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 53.2% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Gogo by 349.7% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 226,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 176,348 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

