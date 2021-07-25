Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $1.12 Million Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWND stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

