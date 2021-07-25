Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 56,139 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

