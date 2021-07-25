Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 937,219 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Angi by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Angi by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

