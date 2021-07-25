Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 4,139 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of Metropolitan Bank worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

