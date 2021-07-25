Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 2,700 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after buying an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $109,219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,117,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.17.

Shares of LAD opened at $379.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.61. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

