Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ark Restaurants were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARKR opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.46. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $24.66.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

