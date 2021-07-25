ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 54.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $148.19 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.30.

