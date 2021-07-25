Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Trading Down 14.3%

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 458,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 248,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Arizona Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.48 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

