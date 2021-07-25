Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.99

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.99 and last traded at $65.96, with a volume of 2300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

