Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.92.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.