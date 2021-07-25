AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,187 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Sykes Enterprises worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYKE shares. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

