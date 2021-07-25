AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,706 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after buying an additional 117,522 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.