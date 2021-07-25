AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,805 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 52.0% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

WD stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.88. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

