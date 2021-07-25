AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,247 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

