AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FirstCash by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $295,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $250,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FirstCash by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in FirstCash by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.