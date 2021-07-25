Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 312.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,416 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

