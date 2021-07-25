Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.