Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

