Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 133,516 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 114,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 382,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,338,000 after acquiring an additional 318,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.