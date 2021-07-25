Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APOG. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.91 million, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

