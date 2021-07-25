Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Reduces Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,124,394 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 3.2% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned 0.23% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $40,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after buying an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after buying an additional 5,123,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $152,241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,606,000 after buying an additional 1,172,592 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,519,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,776. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

