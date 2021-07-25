Analyzing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and America’s Car-Mart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $8.21 million 8.98 $3.45 million N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart $918.61 million 1.11 $104.14 million $14.95 10.35

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart 11.34% 28.94% 13.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jiuzi and America’s Car-Mart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A America’s Car-Mart 0 0 2 0 3.00

America’s Car-Mart has a consensus target price of $185.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.52%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Jiuzi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

