Analysts Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target at $67.79

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.88.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. 355,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,170. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.87.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after acquiring an additional 417,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after buying an additional 156,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after buying an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.