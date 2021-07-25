Analysts Set Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

REZI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE REZI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after acquiring an additional 111,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

