Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Target Price at C$49.80

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.80.

NPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Northland Power to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NPI traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$43.37. 530,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. Northland Power has a one year low of C$35.31 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

