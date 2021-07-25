Analysts Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) PT at C$38.78

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.78.

ITP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 84,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,816. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.52. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$14.30 and a 12-month high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.0007579 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.193 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

