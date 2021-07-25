Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Target Price at €38.79

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.79 ($45.64).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

