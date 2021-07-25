Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Target Price at C$76.20

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo stock traded up C$2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$81.91. 140,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,165. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$34.50 and a 52-week high of C$86.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -137.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.