Analysts Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target at $22.00

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BNTGY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

