Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 367,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ZIX by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 318,051 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

