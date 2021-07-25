Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Spire posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of SR stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Spire by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spire by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Spire by 3,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

