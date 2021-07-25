Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Heartland Express by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Heartland Express by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.